Letter: Deal, don't fight over river

After reading about a proposed water diversion project on the South Platte river in Nebraska near the Colorado border, I learned that Colorado and Nebraska engineering officials already have a good working relationship.

It's not fully clear, but it certainly seems possible that a good dose of good old negotiation and arbitration could solve this water supply problem, hopefully without the canal being built.

Cubic feet flow numbers are disputed, but further study could peg flow levels more accurately. We should understand the flow problem more precisely before we even consider acting. I wonder if Gov. Pete Ricketts is getting overly protective considering the actual risk of the supply situation?

Let's have further flow studies and then negotiate an agreement. Hopefully the canal and reservoir will not be necessary, saving the taxpayer $500 million and maybe more. That's no small change! Taxes are way too high as it is!

Jerry Pascale, Omaha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0