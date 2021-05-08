Letter: DC statehood not what America needs

The Washington, D.C,. Admission Act (H.R. 51) would admit the District of Columbia into the federal union as the 51st state. The purported reason for this is to give Washingtonians full representation in Congress.

Leaving aside the unconstitutionality of admitting D.C. as a state by statutory enactment, there are two simple alternatives to consider:

* The denizens of the District are not, to the best of my knowledge, serfs who are legally bound to the land. If there is such a craving for full enfranchisement, exercise the constitutional right to travel and move to a real, existing state.

* The property comprising the District of Columbia is land ceded by Maryland in 1790 (land ceded by Virginia was retroceded to Virginia in 1846). If Congress wants to provide District residents with full federal representation, retrocede all but a Vatican-like area comprising the government district to Maryland, and voila, Washingtonians are citizens of a state and eligible to vote in all federal elections, (They already vote in presidential elections per the 23rd Amendment.)

Let’s be honest: D.C. statehood is simply how radical Democrats propose to slake their thirst for senatorial control.

William F. Austin, Lincoln

