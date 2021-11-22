 Skip to main content
Letter: Days of gas wars long gone
Letter: Days of gas wars long gone

AP Poll Economy

Gas pump prices are posted on a sign at a Conoco station in southeast Denver on Oct. 24. Americans’ opinions on the U.S. economy have soured noticeably in the past month, a new poll finds, as the cost of goods is rising nationwide, particularly gas prices.

 DAVID ZALUBOWSKI, ASSOCIATED PRESS

For years, all the gasoline stations in Wahoo and surrounding areas have increased their prices the same amount and at the same time.

Isn’t that price fixing?

I contacted the Federal Trade Commission’s site on the topic. An easy answer eluded me.

I found that yes, it is price fixing. Or, no, it’s not. It seems to depend on whether the gas station retailers can keep their mouths shut.

“A uniform, simultaneous price change could be the result of price fixing,” the FTC says, “but it could also be the result of independent business responses to the same market conditions.

“(But) If there is evidence that the gasoline station operators talked to each other about increasing prices and agreed on a common pricing plan, however, that may be an antitrust violation.”

Try to prove that in court.

In other words, my fellow consumers, we’re out of luck, as we have been since the bogus so-called Arab Oil Embargo in 1973 delighted greedy U.S. oil interests by ending consumer-friendly “gas wars.”

The embargo doomed the truly independent “gas warriors” who were shut off from their gasoline supplies and pushed out of business. The only ones who could still buy gas were the corporate-run stations. The independents were gobbled up by the oil big boys, their stations closed and buildings usually torn down.

And so here we stand now, vulnerable to forces we have no control over.

And not a gas war in sight.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo

