Letter: Days of gas wars long gone

For years, all the gasoline stations in Wahoo and surrounding areas have increased their prices the same amount and at the same time.

Isn’t that price fixing?

I contacted the Federal Trade Commission’s site on the topic. An easy answer eluded me.

I found that yes, it is price fixing. Or, no, it’s not. It seems to depend on whether the gas station retailers can keep their mouths shut.

“A uniform, simultaneous price change could be the result of price fixing,” the FTC says, “but it could also be the result of independent business responses to the same market conditions.

“(But) If there is evidence that the gasoline station operators talked to each other about increasing prices and agreed on a common pricing plan, however, that may be an antitrust violation.”

Try to prove that in court.

In other words, my fellow consumers, we’re out of luck, as we have been since the bogus so-called Arab Oil Embargo in 1973 delighted greedy U.S. oil interests by ending consumer-friendly “gas wars.”