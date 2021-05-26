Letter: Dark days and denial

Good for Elizabeth Hughes (" Republicans can do better ," May 20), and for two members of our congressional delegation (" Fortenberry, Bacon vote for insurrection probe ," May 20), who might take a stab at it. Finally! A chance to commend Republican politicians.

If Ken Burns wanted to make a TV documentary of the most dangerous and dismal days of our nation, he wouldn't even have to write a script or hire a cast for the Jan. 6 episode. It's all right there on the TV evening news -- the impassioned Trump speech to mindless zealots urging them to do their worst to help him steal the election, the actual assault on our Capitol and Congress, congressional terror, GOP leaders in the heat of the moment clearly and openly blaming Trump.