Letter: Dark days and denial
Letter: Dark days and denial

Electoral College Photo Gallery

Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana

Good for Elizabeth Hughes ("Republicans can do better," May 20), and for two members of our congressional delegation ("Fortenberry, Bacon vote for insurrection probe," May 20), who might take a stab at it. Finally! A chance to commend Republican politicians.

If Ken Burns wanted to make a TV documentary of the most dangerous and dismal days of our nation, he wouldn't even have to write a script or hire a cast for the Jan. 6 episode. It's all right there on the TV evening news -- the impassioned Trump speech to mindless zealots urging them to do their worst to help him steal the election, the actual assault on our Capitol and Congress, congressional terror, GOP leaders in the heat of the moment clearly and openly blaming Trump.

Indisputable. Undeniable. 

Except to shameless deniers now that imminent danger is low.

There is only one reason GOP leaders oppose a congressional commission investigating the treasonous assault -- that is to shield Trump from accountability and his enablers from complicit responsibility. Trump has made a lifelong career of evading accountability for himself.

We all wait to see when enablers will decide not to sink any further into the morass of complicity. This includes the silent, but reliable, votes in support.

Tom deShazo, Lincoln

