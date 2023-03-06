I’m trying to have sympathy with national guard members and other military personnel who suffered because they refused vaccination for COVID. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB642 would remove any penalties they suffered, and testimony reported in Journal Star ("Guard members testify on not vaccinating," Feb. 24) was indignant against the Pentagon for requiring vaccination.

As an old person who remembers polio as the scourge of the 1950s, and the relief we all felt at being able to get vaccinated against it, my attitude toward vaccines is quite different. Polio caused paralysis in just 0.5% of those it infected, but virtually everybody rushed to get the vaccines.

The difference today with COVID isn’t that it didn’t cause deaths and disabilities; it did and does. The main difference is the popularity of libertarianism. Because we all got vaccinated, we eradicated polio. Because we worry more about our own liberty than the common good, we now cannot mount a similar push against COVID. As a result, 1.13 million Americans are dead.

A pinch of libertarianism in the political mix is, I think, helpful, but as a dominant political motivation, it is deadly.

Dan Howell, Lincoln