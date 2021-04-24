Letter: Danek has long history of service

I encourage voters to support Kathy Danek for the LPS Board of Education.

Kathy Danek is the only candidate in District 1 with a voting record that demonstrates dedication to our community and to Lincoln Public Schools by participating in city and school board elections and voting for school bond issues to support the needs of our community.

She is the only candidate in District 1 who has given decades of service as a parent volunteer, through years of service as a Teammates mentor, and of course through effective work as a school board member, often putting in 20, 30, 40 hours a week or more in that volunteer role on the LPS Board of Education.

Danek’s opponent has openly advocated for “school choice” that would take away resources from our public schools. Kathy Danek is the only candidate with proven belief in and support of our public schools and a solid track record of involvement in our community.

Elect experience. Elect unwavering support for 40,000 students and their families. Elect someone who tirelessly demonstrates support for all children and for those who teach them. Elect Kathy Danek — so we can continue to protect and preserve Lincoln’s great public schools.

Rita Bennett, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0