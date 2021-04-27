Letter: Danek dedicated, experienced

I encourage you to re-elect Kathy Danek to the Lincoln Board of Education.

Kathy’s leadership has been exceptional in dealing with Lincoln Public Schools' substantial growth, while ensuring a quality education for all students. She is mindful of and prudent with taxpayer dollars and is focused on preparing the school district for its future educational needs.

Our families have known each other for over 30 years. Traveling throughout the Midwest to watch our daughters play softball, we developed not only friendships but respect for Kathy’s hard work and dedication to public education. Kathy visits classrooms, talks to teachers, listens to parents and is a committed advocate for our children and youth.

The Lincoln Public Schools is a major economic development asset for Lincoln. The quality of our public education system is second to none! We need citizens with experience to lead the school district, to engage the community in support of it and to champion the welfare of students and teachers.

Most importantly, we want school board members committed to upholding standards of excellence in our public schools. Kathy’s proven leadership is needed for the challenges ahead.

Join our family in supporting Kathy Danek for school board!

Dick Campbell, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0