Letter, 12/29: Cyber threats can be costly

As we get ready for 2020, it is time to get a look at the world of digital computing and the nefarious tactics that are being taken to harm or even destroy the world we live in.

This is no mean task. State government, colleges, universities and business have to work together to develop digital world operating standards to help us all.

While teaching a cryptography class awhile back I had a student whose identity was stolen, and it cost $7,000 to make things right again.

This is small change as you look at 2018 and soon 2019’s history of the losses attributed to the big three: malware, ransomware and identity theft (MRIT).

By the way, teaching how to deal with this danger cannot just be textbook material. The teacher must have real experience.

We often speak of teamwork, and there is no question that talent is especially needed here. Technology is changing so fast that no one can keep up. The attackers have the advantage in that once they break a system or come up with new MRIT it will take some time to understand the attack and develop a defense.

Donald Costello, Lincoln

