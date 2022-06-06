 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: CWS weaker without Huskers

  • 0
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 3.26

The Husker bench celebrates after Luke Sartori (21) scored against Michigan during the third inning of Saturday's game at Haymarket Park.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

The surprising turn of events that ended the University of Nebraska's baseball season early didn't help attendance at the Big Ten conference tournament played in Omaha.

Our large baseball park with sparse crowds looked like a Milli Vanilli concert in Memorial Stadium.

Some see a conspiracy in the way the Big Ten's regular season ended, with Purdue and Maryland fearing potential sprinkles and calling off their last game, and luckily for them, it meant both of those teams played on in the league's tournament.

Then lo and behold the Big Ten's Rutgers (44-14) got snubbed by the tournament selection committee and didn't make the top 64 teams eligible to play for the College World Series. Maybe that was karma talking to Big Ten baseball.

The CWS field is again loaded from teams from south of the Mason/Dixon line.

It makes you wish for a Lincoln Saltdogs game at Charles Schwab Field someday.

Meanwhile, NU will focus on improving its baseball program and making it to Omaha soon, right after Big Red fixes the football and basketball teams.

People are also reading…

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Oil companies have no crisis

Letter: Oil companies have no crisis

To answer Thomas Choutka’s assertion (Letter to the editor, “Biden worsens energy crisis,” May 25), there is no energy crisis. We have plenty …

Letter: Same old song and dance

Letter: Same old song and dance

A couple of decades ago an FDA inspector from Kansas City visited our company. We made and sold medical devices regulated by the FDA. The insp…

Letter: Tragic end of our nation

Letter: Tragic end of our nation

I can’t watch it any more. It is heart wrenching. Innocent little ones bathed in blood is more than anyone should be able to comprehend. And y…

Letter: Real answers start with us

Letter: Real answers start with us

What will stop the senseless killing? Many of us find ourselves asking that question or hearing the question asked. What will it take so that …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News