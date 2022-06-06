Letter: CWS weaker without Huskers

The surprising turn of events that ended the University of Nebraska's baseball season early didn't help attendance at the Big Ten conference tournament played in Omaha.

Our large baseball park with sparse crowds looked like a Milli Vanilli concert in Memorial Stadium.

Some see a conspiracy in the way the Big Ten's regular season ended, with Purdue and Maryland fearing potential sprinkles and calling off their last game, and luckily for them, it meant both of those teams played on in the league's tournament.

Then lo and behold the Big Ten's Rutgers (44-14) got snubbed by the tournament selection committee and didn't make the top 64 teams eligible to play for the College World Series. Maybe that was karma talking to Big Ten baseball.

The CWS field is again loaded from teams from south of the Mason/Dixon line.

It makes you wish for a Lincoln Saltdogs game at Charles Schwab Field someday.

Meanwhile, NU will focus on improving its baseball program and making it to Omaha soon, right after Big Red fixes the football and basketball teams.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

