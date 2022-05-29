 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Current laws ignore intent

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing multiple children and a teacher and wounding others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead. 

 WILLIAM LUTHER, THE SAN ANTONIO EXPRESS-NEWS

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." -- Signed Dec. 17, 1791.

The Second Amendment was signed into law in the age of slavery. Historian Carol Anderson in "The Second: Race and Guns in a Fatally Unequal America," noted that Southern Slave owners feared their slaves would rise up and that the federal government would not come to their aid. So we passed the Second Amendment that gave Southern slave owners the right to bear arms. Yet, this right was not granted to slaves as they were not citizens and were considered three-fifths of a person.

Now, could someone explain to me how our current gun laws relate to a well regulated militia? I support the right of citizens to own guns, but we need a federal background check and federal mandatory yearly gun training.

We value our freedom yet we are now trapped by the fear that we will be shot as we go to church, go to the store or our children and grandchildren go to school. Living in fear of being shot is not freedom.

Joel Mikkelsen, Lincoln

