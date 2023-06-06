There is no "winning" with culture war legislation that restricts opportunities from groups of individuals or society. No matter which side prevails at the ballot box, during debate, or in the courtroom, our community suffers. The divide between people expands, and a society that should embrace all cultures ends up devaluing one side or the other.

I believe a vital role of government is to create a system that enables all people to meet their basic human needs while also building an environment full of opportunities for self-betterment.

If our politicians insist on culture war issues, let's have legislation and debate on issues with the intent of increasing opportunity. Let's have legislation based on the actual needs of people in our community, not legislation that restricts or denies opportunities, legislation pushed by lawmakers who don't actually care about the issue.

Politicians like that want to fuel a culture war so they and their colleagues get special interest money to win elections and retain positions of authority.

I talked to many Nebraska senators, Republican and Democrat, this past session. And I heard a common refrain regarding the transgender legislation: "I wish this issue had never come to the floor. I didn't come here to fight a culture war. I wanted to talk [insert issue here]."

So, don't fight it. Do what we voted you into office to do. Vote your conscience. Return future culture war bills to committee. Take a stand.

Tell your representatives the restrictive culture war has to stop.

Adam Downs, Lincoln