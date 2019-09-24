I have been thinking about what drove Natalie Weiss, who worked at Cultiva, to confront Marilyn Synek, who was a customer at Cultiva ("Altercation leads to firing," Sept. 12).
Weiss is a transgender woman and Synek is a communications specialist for Nebraska Family Alliance, which works tirelessly to deny the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community. NFA brought in huge numbers of people to speak out against Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks’ LB627, meant to prohibit employment discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
For Weiss, Synek was the face of NFA. She represented a group that marginalizes and denies her and others equal rights.
So, I can see why Weiss lashed out at Synek, even at the cost of her employment. But what she was saying should make all of us think about the pain and suffering that is caused by organizations like NFA and how they rob people of their civil rights and threaten their ability to live their lives without fear of discrimination.
You have free articles remaining.
I don’t know Weiss, but I understand what she said to Synek. I don’t know Synek, but I understand how her job and the NFA is a threat to Weiss.
Perhaps we should all think about how organizations like the NFA pose a threatening role to people in our community, making it difficult for them to live their lives as others can without thinking twice. This should be reason enough for people to speak out in support those affected by the negative actions of NFA.
Deborah Levitov, Lincoln