Letter: Cue card was sobering moment

Election 2022 Biden

President Joe Biden listens to a question during an interview Thursday in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Biden’s top political advisers are bracing for big midterm losses in November, but Biden said he remains optimistic.

 Evan Vucci, Associated Press

President Biden met with wind executives on June 23 in the White House, and he inadvertently revealed his detailed instruction cheat sheet to the camera.

You may not have seen it, but a quick search of the internet will prove it. So what's the big deal you ask? Just consider for a minute Biden is the leader of the free world, can sign executive orders, nominate Supreme Court justices and, most importantly, has the sole authority to order a nuclear attack on another country.

The instructions on the card were written as if they were for a child. It begins with "Enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants." "YOU take YOUR seat." YOU give brief comments (2 minutes)," "YOU ask Liz Shuler, President, AFL-CIO, a question," YOU thank participants." Finally, the card reads "YOU depart."

This cheat sheet has validated the concerns of 37 GOP senators who have called for a cognitive exam. It should give you concern about the mental fitness of the commander in chief and raises questions about who exactly is in charge of our country. It's time for Biden and his handlers to come clean, and if he's not up for the job, he must be removed from office under the 25th Amendment.

David Kirby, Lincoln

Husker News