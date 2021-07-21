 Skip to main content
Letter: CRT part of civil rights
Letter: CRT part of civil rights

Gov. Ricketts press conference

Lincoln, NE - 6/28/2021 - Gov. Pete Ricketts announces the end of the coronavirus state of emergency on Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Capitol. GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

Pete Ricketts recent column “Back to Basics” is part of his attempt to position himself politically for his life after the governor’s office. He wants to leave office as a culture warrior of the Republican Party (also known as the Donald Trump party).

He has dishonored the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. as well as John Lewis’s notion of "good trouble" by quoting Dr. King on education and twisting it so badly as to make it unrecognizable – as though Dr. King, John Lewis, Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Paul Robeson and Sojourner Truth had not themselves engaged in and practiced critical race theory.

The whole point of the civil rights movement was not to steer away from “hot button issues.” If you want to throw away critical race theory, then you have to throw away the whole civil rights movement – period.

Frank Edler, Lincoln

