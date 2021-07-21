Letter: CRT part of civil rights

Pete Ricketts recent column “ Back to Basics ” is part of his attempt to position himself politically for his life after the governor’s office. He wants to leave office as a culture warrior of the Republican Party (also known as the Donald Trump party).

He has dishonored the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. as well as John Lewis’s notion of "good trouble" by quoting Dr. King on education and twisting it so badly as to make it unrecognizable – as though Dr. King, John Lewis, Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass, Paul Robeson and Sojourner Truth had not themselves engaged in and practiced critical race theory.