Letter: CRT controversy opens minds

I knew nothing about critical race theory until Gov. Pete Ricketts opposed the very idea in CRT that our country has been -- is -- racist. "Divisive!" He declares. "Anti-American!" he spouts.

And because of his ranting, I had to find out what CRT is all about. I read, I studied and I watched documentaries about CRT. I learned about red-lining where old covenants against black homeowners in liberal Minneapolis still create barriers to people of color.

Next, Regent Jim Pillen proposed banishment of CRT from discussion at our proud and free University of Nebraska. His idea is shameful. Now, we should all know better than to vote for him for governor.

Sadly, as Nebraskan leadership speaks up they prove that a large proportion of Nebraskans might be racist.

I am afraid this applies to me also and must apologize to the dreadlocked black man who asked to borrow my phone. I told him I don't do that. But would I if the ask was from a white woman? Later, I felt ashamed at the nature of my inner thoughts that prevented me from sharing my phone.

If there was no systemic racism in our country would I have said no? What would you do? Would you have loaned your phone? Will you if it ever comes up? Will I? I wonder if that same black man would loan me his phone.