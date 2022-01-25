Letter: CRT asks hard, important questions

Gov. Pete Ricketts has spoken out against Critical Race Theory, calling it Marxist, communist and divisive.
What CRT does is ask the hard questions. Why do African Americans suffer from high rates poverty and imprisonment? Why are they more likely to drop out of school or be shot by a policeman? Why do these oppressive disparities exist despite all humans being 99.9% genetically alike?
These are the problems that truly divide us.
What’s in it for Ricketts not to want to solve these problems?
Jim Elsener, Lincoln