Letter: Criticism and critical race theory

I write to commend Gov. Pete Ricketts for taking a strong stand against yet another pernicious socialist attack on our children, our system of education and, indeed, our whole way of life.

I speak, of course, of Critical Race Theory. To realize the danger here, one need go no further than the name, which I assume is how our governor has proceeded.

“Race,” of course, is a dog-whistle to those who don’t love America, liberal-speak to divide our society by skin color. “Critical” implies there is a problem with “race.” We all know what our grandmother meant when she was “critical” of our prom outfit or the neighbors next door.

The throbbing red light here is “theory.” So, maybe it’s true, maybe it isn’t? Isn’t it instead just the musings of some addled, America-hating academics barricaded in their ivory tower?

How can 250 years of enslaving millions of Black people, 150 years and counting of denying Black people basic human rights and terrorizing them when they try to acquire or exercise those rights — how can these possibly indicate that America has a deep-seated problem?