Letter: Critical thoughts on critical thinking

Gubernatorial candidate forum, 2.3

Gubernatorial candidates Carol Blood (from left), Charles Herbster, Brett Lindstrom, Jim Pillen, Breland Ridenour and Theresa Thibodeau, attend a gubernatorial candidate forum on Thursday at Marriott Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Sometimes I think it would be lovely to not have to think, not to have to ponder difficult questions about life, faith and public policy. Those thoughts don’t last long. The ability to think and draw conclusions based on reason are things that separate us and make us superior to other species.

We’ve created institutions of higher learning that don't seek to indoctrinate us but to teach us to think critically. I understand that’s a problem for some conservatives who seem to be satisfied with biased conservative media outlets doing their thinking about public policies for them. The problem is that so much of what those outlets report is nothing more than sophomoric, fear-mongering propaganda.

Neither Charles Herbster nor Jim Pillen seem to believe Nebraskans are capable of thinking critically — otherwise, they wouldn’t be so afraid of critical race theory, which neither seems to understand.

Theories are just that — theories. They aren’t conclusions or even written in stone. People can embrace them, reject them or modify them. Theories are neither scary nor dangerous unless one fears critical thinking.

Remember that Galileo was tried and convicted by the church for supporting Copernicus’ theory that the Earth is round, spins daily, and rotates annually around the sun. Some folks so troubled by critical race theory probably still think that the Earth is flat. 

Chuck Bentjen, Beatrice

