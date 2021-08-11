Letter: Critical race theory wrong for NU

As a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student, I thoroughly disagree with the resolution concerning critical race theory passed on Wednesday by student government. This theory that pushes the idea that Americans are divided between the oppressors and the oppressed.

This theory labels people regardless of their individual actions, requiring people to apologize for things they had nothing to do with. CRT tells the story that, for 240 years, America has been a fundamentally racist country full of hatred, prejudice, and bigotry. This narrative is a lie. This is a concerted effort to rewrite the history of our country.

CRT teaches students to hate each other on the basis of race and to hate their country. Its proponents have argued that America should right racial wrongs but imposing more racial discrimination to achieve “equity.” Such ideas are un-American and will only leave us with a more divided and racially resentful country.

Garrett Cantrell, Lincoln

