 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Critical race theory fear misplaced
0 Comments

Letter: Critical race theory fear misplaced

  • 0

What are we afraid of? Granted the word, “critical” sets off alerts, but remember critical thinking is good. It is encouraged and applauded as a path to a better future.

From farmers to CEOs, you investigate “cause and effect” and improve, repeat. An educational tool. Fear arises when one thinks their exploration might uncover some (unexpected) unpleasant truths that disrupts their life. Understandable.

But CRT offers perspective. If we stand with our Constitution, then equality is a mission. Our policies must reflect equality.

It begins with knowledge of the past. Sometimes, that’s painful. It exposes wrongful acts (purposeful or not) that have provided demographic advantages. Wrongful acts that need to be corrected toward equality. We need to know the consequences in our history. The good, the bad, the ugly -- then own our decisions.

Recently, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen introduced a resolution to eliminate CRT from NU’s curriculum stating “education, free speech, and sound learning are the keys to freedom and opportunity in this country.” Sounds like a good argument for CRT.

He then states those practicing CRT “seek to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals.” His complaint seems to also be his mission statement. I’m sure Regent Pillen has done many good things for the university, but this resolution seems to carry a political agenda I believe he has achieved.

Universities should be leading the charge for challenging, investigating, discovering, improving. CRT is a small step toward equality. Nothing to fear, unless equality is not a goal.

Dale Minter, Lincoln

Pillen

Platte County native Jim Pillen is running to earn the Republican nomination for Nebraska's governor.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Smooth event, bumpy roads
Letters

Letter: Smooth event, bumpy roads

  • Updated

I want to congratulate the Lancaster Event Center and those involved for bringing the National High School Finals Rodeo to Lincoln. With all t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News