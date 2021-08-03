Letter: Critical race theory fear misplaced

What are we afraid of? Granted the word, “critical” sets off alerts, but remember critical thinking is good. It is encouraged and applauded as a path to a better future.

From farmers to CEOs, you investigate “cause and effect” and improve, repeat. An educational tool. Fear arises when one thinks their exploration might uncover some (unexpected) unpleasant truths that disrupts their life. Understandable.

But CRT offers perspective. If we stand with our Constitution, then equality is a mission. Our policies must reflect equality.

It begins with knowledge of the past. Sometimes, that’s painful. It exposes wrongful acts (purposeful or not) that have provided demographic advantages. Wrongful acts that need to be corrected toward equality. We need to know the consequences in our history. The good, the bad, the ugly -- then own our decisions.

Recently, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen introduced a resolution to eliminate CRT from NU’s curriculum stating “education, free speech, and sound learning are the keys to freedom and opportunity in this country.” Sounds like a good argument for CRT.