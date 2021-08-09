Letter: Critical race theory attack misses mark

Richard Terrell ("Theory requires evaluation,” July 23) is guilty of two logical fallacies.

Terrell commits the red herring fallacy when he claims that parents are outraged because teaching critical race theory “indoctrinates” children. This is the same error in logic creationists make when they claim that teaching the theory of evolution in public schools indoctrinates students because the theory is materialistic. Darwin does not mention God in his theory, and this outrages theists.

What creationists do not understand is that all scientific theories must be materialistic because scientists can’t use the supernatural to explain nature.

Terrell also engages in question begging when he attacks the social sciences by calling them pseudosciences because they lack the predictive power of physics. This begs the essential question: Should the public (e.g., two candidates for governor are campaigning to prevent the teaching of critical race theory in public schools) be able to violate academic freedom by limiting what can be taught in public schools simply because they disagree with the ideas presented by teachers?