More than 65 million people are displaced around the world, and most are women and girls. In humanitarian crises, women and girls are particularly affected by displacement and vulnerable to violence, abuse and exploitation, often with little protection or recourse.
As a CARE advocate, I learned that gender-based violence increases worldwide in times of crisis. During these times, chaos and tension grow in households, communities and society.
At least one in five women in complex humanitarian settings reports experiencing sexual violence. The number is likely higher given the barrier that tends to be linked with disclosure. The number of women and girls forced into early marriages, human trafficking and survival sex continues to rise.
I cannot stand idly by. That is why I am asking Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to cosponsor The Safe from the Start Act (H.R. 4092), a bipartisan bill that addresses gender-based violence in emergencies. It will help local organizations to empower women and girls by providing them with adequate services in times of crisis.
Lee-Ann Sims, Lincoln