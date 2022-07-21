 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Creighton could pay price

Big Ten Expansion

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, tries to get by Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game on March 5 in Los Angeles. UCLA and Southern California are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in a seismic change that could lead to another major realignment of college sports.

 Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press

I was shocked like the rest of the college football world when it was announced that USC and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten Conference.

Doesn't make much sense for those two schools because, unless the conference adds additional West Coast schools, I doubt things would work if USC and UCLA had to travel thousands of miles for each game played away from home.

Of course the lure of big money for universities is appealing to them, brought on by an upcoming new television deal for the Big Ten.

Of course the University of Nebraska has been the beneficiary of oodles of Big Ten dollars so far, and results on the field have been poor.

But what worries Creighton Bluejay fans in Omaha is that someday soon the Power Five conferences in football will take over from the NCAA in arranging post-season tournaments.

People are also reading…

Speculation is the football schools will hold their own "March Madness" post-season basketball tournament and exclude the conferences that don't play football from access to the new season-ending tournament.

That would be a huge bummer for a lot of folks in Omaha who love their Bluejays and college hoops.

Ricky Fulton, Omaha

