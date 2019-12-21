Letter, 12/22: Creative approach to Constitution

As Trump continues to smear the Constitution, the GOP is calling a creative session in finger painting. For a party rooted in a conservative view of truth, the GOP is increasingly open to fanciful interpretations of reality. How postmodern of them!

I’m assuming the House will impeach President Trump, and so, dear Nebraska senators, the choice is up to you: Either you can hang Trump’s constitutional finger painting on the fridge and call it a masterpiece, or you can transcend tribalism by adhering to the Constitution.

It is supposed to protect us from our base instincts. Senator Sasse, what about the book you wrote on the vanishing adult? Doesn’t that describe our president well? His rhetoric has become increasingly unhinged. Practice what you preach, and we’ll all be better served.

Timothy Turnquist, Lincoln

