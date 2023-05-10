Across Nebraska, high school and college graduations are upon us!

What is unique about this year’s graduates? This year’s graduates do not know a high school experience without COVID-19. We were in our freshman year when COVID hit, had a strange “hybrid” sophomore year, tried to get “back to normal” junior year, and at last, we’re graduating seniors now.

We experienced social isolation, concern for our families and friends, and like everyone, a disruption to the activities we love. According to the CDC in 2023, 44% of high school students reported feeling “persistently sad or hopeless.” Suicide is the second leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds. There will be a heartbreaking empty chair at my school’s graduation.

What can be done? The most meaningful gift you can give this year’s graduates is acceptance. Please accept and celebrate all of us.

Think about it: When was the last time you asked a young person about their future goals and just listened? You didn’t offer advice, or try to convince them that this or that would be better, make more money or be more realistic?

Please extend your heart to the young people and graduates that you know. If you need support, call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Enjoy graduation season. And watch out world. Here we come!

Maggie Wadginski, Omaha, Class of 2023