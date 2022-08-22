 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: COVID not over for workers

COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Erica Goeden (left) and Ashley Hall, both registered nurses with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, load syringes with COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The pandemic is far from over, and health workers need our support. 

More than two years into COVID-19, many people are feeling “pandemic fatigue” and not following guidance from health officials about how to protect ourselves and others as they once had. But the pandemic is not over. Around the globe, more than 555 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported, according to the World Health Organization.

Health care workers have continuously dedicated their time, energy and skills to ensure our safety, often putting their own health at risk to do so. Their courage and commitment to helping people in our community should inspire us to support them for as long as it takes to contain this disease.

Just as we have throughout our decades of work to eradicate polio, Rotary members stand with health care workers and will continue to promote vaccinations and share fact-based information.

People are also reading…

A strong health care system and workforce is an essential part of strong, flourishing communities, so the next time you see a health care worker, please offer them your thanks and support.

Nicolette S. Klein, Lincoln, executive secretary, Lincoln South Rotary Club

