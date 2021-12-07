Letter: COVID bigger than river otters

It was great to see the huge front-page space dedicated to the reintroduction of otters in Nebraska ("River otter rise," Nov. 28). That's great. But the story you missed was that 41% of Nebraskans have not received their shots for COVID. That's why we sit in the orange on the COVID-o-meter.

Everyone is now eligible for vaccination. So there is no excuse for well over 1,000 people in Nebraska dying since January. And thousands in the state will suffer irreparable damage from the virus. And those who refuse the vaccinations are willingly exposing other individuals, even those who have had the shots but have underlying conditions. This is inexcusable.

And that is the story you ought to be driving home to people who read the Journal Star. Not an otter.

You ought to have DHHS spokespeople urging people to get vaccinated. Or talk to the doctors and nurses who have to deal with the calamity, and never miss an opportunity to push getting a vaccination. And never miss an opportunity to test. Which we don't do in the public school system. As far as I know, we never did. Why is that? Don't we care?