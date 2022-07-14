 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Court ruling vandalizes law

Supreme Court Abortion

Anti-abortion protesters celebrate following Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, in Washington Friday.

 Gemunu Amarasinghe, Associated Press

The more one thinks about the recent Dobbs decision by the Supreme Court, the more it is obvious how obscene it really is. Like the poor attorney that he is, Justice Alito totally disregarded not only prior precedent but completely missed the beauty of what the founders wanted America to be when he called Roe v. Wade "egregiously wrong."

The Constitution was a delicate balancing act between the powers of the federal government, the powers of state government and the rights of the people. The Ninth Amendment to the Constitution encapsulated this balancing in one sentence:

"The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people."

As the Supreme Court had written before Dobbs there are certain personal rights that people have and cannot be taken away by the federal or state governments. But they did not endorse unlimited "libertarianism" -- that would be anarchy.

What they did do was to acknowledge what we all know (unless our personal consciences have been overwritten by ecclesiastical "law"): that marriage rights, reproductive rights, conception choices and any similar very, very personal rights inarguably are ingrained in the Constitution.

What this court did, ironically claiming to be "smarter" than decades of other justices, was just like taking cans of spray paint to the Mona Lisa and claiming your work is real art. Nope -- it's just petty vandalism.

David Williams, Lincoln

