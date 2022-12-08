Letter: Court must reject religious argument

The Supreme Court should quickly reject a "religious liberty" which allows a private business to refuse service to a same-sex married couple.

The state interest in marriage is to recognize and support a a special relationship between two people who commit to financial and humane partnership and to the education and care of their children.

The state need not and may not recognize any religious basis for this special relationship, but has every reason to support and enhance it as the foundational organization of our society.

If the Supreme Court legitimizes religious excuses to refuse services, it would be a state endorsement of religious practice, clearly not allowed by our Constitution.

Robert Haller, Lincoln