Letter: Court fight endangers elderly
Letter: Court fight endangers elderly

Ricketts

LINCOLN, NEB. - 08/26/2021 - Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Nebraska State Capitol. JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

I will be 75 years old very soon. Recently, in the Journal Star, I read that Gov. Pete Ricketts is among 10 other Republican governors who have led the charge ("Vaccine rule for health workers blocked," Nov. 30), successfully to block mandatory vaccinations among health care workers at Medicare- and Medicaid-funded long-term care facilities in their 10 states.

I cannot remember being so angry at a politician. 

Now we all know that older people have been hit the hardest by the coronaviruses. Loved ones and friends die, silently and invisibly, like flies all around the world, while politicians like Ricketts harbor their silly little dreams of being the next president of the United States at older people’s expense.

I would never consider going into a care center – a senior living center, assisted living, nursing home, or memory care center – and paying $4,000, $5,000, $6,000, $8,000 per month, if all of the medical staff and other care workers were not completely vaccinated. If someone is that dumb or self-centered, I certainly don’t want to pay for any help from them.

I think Ricketts is the worst governor of Nebraska that I have witnessed in my lifetime. He should resign and take a job working as an activity director at a Trump hotel.

John DeFrain, Lincoln

