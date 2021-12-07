Letter: Court fight endangers elderly

I will be 75 years old very soon. Recently, in the Journal Star, I read that Gov. Pete Ricketts is among 10 other Republican governors who have led the charge ("Vaccine rule for health workers blocked," Nov. 30), successfully to block mandatory vaccinations among health care workers at Medicare- and Medicaid-funded long-term care facilities in their 10 states.

I cannot remember being so angry at a politician.

Now we all know that older people have been hit the hardest by the coronaviruses. Loved ones and friends die, silently and invisibly, like flies all around the world, while politicians like Ricketts harbor their silly little dreams of being the next president of the United States at older people’s expense.