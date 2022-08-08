 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Court did all it could do

Abortion opponents walk north on 14th Street in downtown Lincoln as part of the annual Nebraska Walk for Life on Saturday.

I didn't understand Lyle Vannier’s letter to the editor ("So much for real liberty") July 27 issue of the Journal Star.

He quotes “Article 14” of the Constitution as addressing discrimination, yet my copy of the Constitution shows only seven Articles. Could he mean the 14th Amendment? Hardly. That addresses citizenship. In fact, his quote appears to be from Article 14 in the constitution of the country of India.

As per the Supreme Court's involvement with Roe vs Wade, the court properly returned decisions about abortion back to the individual states. The 10th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution states, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

This simply means that any issue not specifically addressed by the Constitution is left to the various states. Since the subject of abortion is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution, it is up to the legislatures of the individual states to deal with it. The Supreme Court cannot dictate a single thing regarding abortion. Their only involvement in the issue is to determine whether a law written by a state legislature adheres to the Constitution. That’s it. Period.

Therefore, it appears that the Supreme Court quite properly reversed Roe v.  Wade and sent it back to the individual states’ legislators for action. All of the demonstrators across the country need to be contacting their state senators for action instead of castigating the Supreme Court. If someone can further enlighten me on this, I’m all ears.

Gene Gausman, Milford

