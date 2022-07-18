 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Courage to fight against Trump

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during a rally in Perry, Georgia, on Sept. 25.

 AP file

We should all heed the recent words of our state’s former Republican Congressman Doug Bereuter ("Bereuter sees danger moment for U.S.," July 10): “ It is important that Trump never gets to the White House again.” Donald Trump is a self-absorbed narcissist. He lacks any ability to partake in creative and useful information and ideas that our country so desperately needs. He is interested only in his self-interests, his bloated ego and his ability to divide and manipulate people.

Have there been narcissistic leaders in the past? Of course. But none so threatening to our beloved country and its democracy as Donald Trump! Do we need look any further than the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on our nation’s Capitol? Clearly this was an organized and violent attempt to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power that is so vital for our democracy and its people. And President Donald Trump was a lead perpetrator.

My father and many of my friends' fathers fought in World War II. They had the courage to take a stand against tyrants and their insatiable desire for power. Today Trump and his band of supporters is where moral courage goes to die.

Do we have the courage of our World War II veterans? I truly hope so. 

Jim Campbell, Lincoln

