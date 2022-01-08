Letter: Courage and confidence

Westside school Superintendent Mike Lucas, in announcing a return of a mask mandate, stated that his district will not be intimidated by “threats, hateful messages, obscene texts, phone calls or ‘promises of physical altercations,’” as he takes actions in the best interests of his students and staff.
With few districts showing this courage, how can parents be confident that their own district is doing what’s right when political influence has shifted down to schools?
This appears to be having an impact in the Crete School District this year, as even voluntary protocols have received little encouragement. I wondered why until I received the following statement within an email this week from the top two district leaders: “... masks, contact tracing and other measures you suggest. They made zero difference in stopping transmission for our schools ...”
So recently, with the highest numbers in a year, and omicron uncertainty, there is a new policy change that will affect the parents' ability to control what happens when their child is exposed at school:
”We will also no longer send close contact/exposure notifications.” (Friday Update. Dec. 21)
So Crete parents will no longer be notified when their child has had a “close contact” with an infected student or staff member. Reasons stated are:
1. Some parents are tired of getting the notices. (Appears to be an indicator of who has influence in the district.)
2. Our school district is not required to send them. (Isn’t there a more practical, medically humane reason for the notifications?)
3. Vaccines are available and students can choose to wear a mask. (So the district is using the availability of masks and vaccines as justification to avoid the school’s responsibility of helping parents avoid infection that may be picked up at school.)
So how can parents have confidence? Don’t listen to the spin. Watch what they do.
Steve Rische, Crete