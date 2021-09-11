 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: County wrong to pay for shots
0 Comments

Letter: County wrong to pay for shots

  • 0
Vaccination clinic, 08.23

Hollis Alexander-Ramsay puts a bandage on a patient's arm after administering a does of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, hours after the FDA granted the vaccine full approval.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star

I couldn’t believe what I was reading in the Journal Star -- “County workers to get shots, get paid,” (Sept. 8). What is so special about only this group of people? What about the health care worker, first responder, police or anyone else who did the responsible thing and got vaccinated in February and March. Where is their reward for “good behavior”?

Can’t the federal relief money be used to benefit the whole community and not just Lancaster County workers? Besides, isn’t there a law that government employees are not allowed to accept gifts or bribes? What a sad situation. Just mandate the vaccine and be done with it!

Terry Adair, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: NPPD must listen to users
Letters

Letter: NPPD must listen to users

  • Updated

I was interested to read the article regarding the Nebraska Public Power District's 8th Circuit Court of Appeals loss (Aug. 26). NPPD attempte…

Letter: Leave house numbers alone
Letters

Letter: Leave house numbers alone

  • Updated

The article "What's in a (street) name?" (Aug. 31) makes me wonder, as well as I'm sure the two property owners are, why the Planning Departme…

Letter: Keep abortion safe, legal
Letters

Letter: Keep abortion safe, legal

  • Updated

As a patient escort for Planned Parenthood, I see weekly how new laws effect people on the ground. Texas has just passed a law (SB8) that bans…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News