Letter: County wrong to pay for shots

I couldn’t believe what I was reading in the Journal Star -- “County workers to get shots, get paid,” (Sept. 8). What is so special about only this group of people? What about the health care worker, first responder, police or anyone else who did the responsible thing and got vaccinated in February and March. Where is their reward for “good behavior”?
Can’t the federal relief money be used to benefit the whole community and not just Lancaster County workers? Besides, isn’t there a law that government employees are not allowed to accept gifts or bribes? What a sad situation. Just mandate the vaccine and be done with it!
Terry Adair, Lincoln