Letter: County should keep wind rules

I am opposed to changing regulations to wind turbine setbacks simply to allow wind development in Lancaster County. The current setbacks, which were recommended by the Health Department and Planning Commission after years of research, were implemented to protect the residents and non-participants from overreaching intrusions into their personal lives and to give residents the ability to fully use their entire properties and sell them at market values that are not diminished by proximity to industrial machines. This county has more profit potential from continued residential growth than a subsidized commercial wind industry.