Letter: County residents not victims

I represent James Dean, one of the “Beatrice Six.” Few know better than they the crushing impact of being imprisoned for horrid crimes they didn’t commit.

We are grateful that the Legislature may provide Gage County State help to pay the judgment entered on the jury’s verdict sooner rather than later. But the “crushing financial burden” on the county, as the Journal Star’s Editorial Board characterized it ("Beatrice 6 bill's biggest impact will be in future," May 16), pales in comparison to the collective 75 years in prison our clients served and the horrific conduct of Gage County.

The editorial board speaks of Gage County residents who were “not even alive in 1989,” but those residents who were alive in 1989 surely bear responsibility for repeatedly returning to office the county attorney, and in particular the county sheriff, who the jury found, was ultimately responsible for the reckless investigation and intentional fabrication of evidence that caused this whole tragedy.