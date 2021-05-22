Letter: County residents not victims

I represent James Dean, one of the “Beatrice Six.” Few know better than they the crushing impact of being imprisoned for horrid crimes they didn’t commit.
We are grateful that the Legislature may provide Gage County State help to pay the judgment entered on the jury’s verdict sooner rather than later. But the “crushing financial burden” on the county, as the Journal Star’s Editorial Board characterized it ("Beatrice 6 bill's biggest impact will be in future," May 16), pales in comparison to the collective 75 years in prison our clients served and the horrific conduct of Gage County.
The editorial board speaks of Gage County residents who were “not even alive in 1989,” but those residents who were alive in 1989 surely bear responsibility for repeatedly returning to office the county attorney, and in particular the county sheriff, who the jury found, was ultimately responsible for the reckless investigation and intentional fabrication of evidence that caused this whole tragedy.
Sen. Myron Dorn, then the county board chair, wouldn’t even take the time to respond to our clients’ very conservative initial offer to settle. And he apologized to the six only in the Legislature during debate, when he wanted state money, which would also affect his own property taxes.
Now, the county is responsible for a judgment that is more than double what our clients would have settled for.
To vindicate their rights and prove their innocence through civil litigation, our clients endured 10 years of litigation, including two state court bench trials, two federal jury trials, six appeals to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, two appeals to the Nebraska Supreme Court, and two petitions to the U.S. Supreme Court, costing the county an additional several millions of tax dollars.
The residents of Gage County are not victims here, unless by conduct of their own elected officials.
Herb Friedman, Lincoln