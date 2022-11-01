Letter: County needs Vest's leadership

I met Rick Vest while serving as president/ CEO of Leadership Lincoln, and he was selected for our leadership program. I saw Rick monthly and was able to closely observe him as he interacted with fellow participants and the presenters.

Rick was always polite, positive, encouraging, considerate and thoughtful. He was skillful at Intently listening to everyone, asking pertinent questions, taking in everything that was said and articulating his opinions in a meaningful way.

Since then, I have watched as he has served as a county commissioner. He has served in a thoughtful, respectful way. He does his homework, taking in all sides on an issue, is able to work across the aisle, not hesitating to ask others for their thoughts and opinions. He looks for ways to bring people together. He is able to form sound thoughtful positions.

He is the same Rick Vest I first met a decade ago, and he serves the citizens of Lancaster County extremely well. This is the kind of leadership we need to build a stronger, safer and healthier Lancaster County for everyone. For these reasons, I strongly support Rick and urge his constituents to re-elect him to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

Deane Finnegan, Lincoln