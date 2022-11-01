 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: County needs Vest's leadership

  • 0

I met Rick Vest while serving as president/ CEO of Leadership Lincoln, and he was selected for our leadership program. I saw Rick monthly and was able to closely observe him as he interacted with fellow participants and the presenters.

Rick was always polite, positive, encouraging, considerate and thoughtful. He was skillful at Intently listening to everyone, asking pertinent questions, taking in everything that was said and articulating his opinions in a meaningful way.

Since then, I have watched as he has served as a county commissioner. He has served in a thoughtful, respectful way. He does his homework, taking in all sides on an issue, is able to work across the aisle, not hesitating to ask others for their thoughts and opinions. He looks for ways to bring people together. He is able to form sound thoughtful positions.

He is the same Rick Vest I first met a decade ago, and he serves the citizens of Lancaster County extremely well. This is the kind of leadership we need to build a stronger, safer and healthier Lancaster County for everyone. For these reasons, I strongly support Rick and urge his constituents to re-elect him to the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

People are also reading…

Deane Finnegan, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

Letter: A lesson in a half-marathon

My wife and I took in the sights and sounds of the Good Life Halfsy — a half-marathon in Lincoln on Oct. 23 when 5,500 runners took to the str…

Letter: Speak up for democracy

Letter: Speak up for democracy

I’m a registered nonpartisan voter in Nebraska. I vote for candidates whom I believe will best represent my values and beliefs. I won’t be vot…

Letter: Single issue driving vote

Letter: Single issue driving vote

My vote in 2022 is based on one thing, abortion rights. I cannot conceive of voting for a candidate or a party that is willing to turn back ti…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News