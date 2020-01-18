Letter, 1/19: County needs to listen to residents

When the residents of Lancaster County vote on a county commissioner, we expect to receive fair and adequate representation in return, whether you live in the city limits or in the country.

Ethical and fair decisions are demanded from our representatives. All of the Lancaster County Commissioners have heard and are aware of the overwhelming disapproval and legitimate concerns of the proposed 240-pad “RV Town” from area residents and the people of northern Lancaster County.

It is time for the commissioners to listen to the people and not make hypocritical decisions. All so-called “growth and development” is not good, nor is it always wanted. The focus needs to be on what’s best for the area and the people who reside there, not for one individual looking to capitalize at the expense of others.