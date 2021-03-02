Letter: Council wrong to halt discussion

Riley Johnson’s column ("Lincoln City Council prevents any talk about emergency declaration powers," Feb. 24) was a fair assessment of the lengths Jane Raybould, James Bowers and Tammy Ward were willing to go to in order to attempt to circumvent the public from speaking on the unending emergency declaration.

When citizens began speaking on the unending emergency declaration Raybould used a parliamentary procedure to block any and all testimony from even the open mic portions. At one point in the middle of my testimony, she made a motion to immediately adjourn the meeting to cancel not only the remainder of my testimony but for everyone yet to testify as well.

Her motion was voted down by all of her colleagues, 5-1. Raybould then spent the rest of the evening enforcing the gag order she had established using parliamentary tricks.

On March 16, 2020, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared an emergency. She had the power to hold that emergency for up to 72 hours without an extension provided by the City Council. The very same day the City Council suspended their rules and provided a never-ending extension for the mayor.