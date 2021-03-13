 Skip to main content
Letter: Council wise to cut off discussion
Letter: Council wise to cut off discussion

City Council 2.22

Seats are marked off with plastic trash bags to encourage social distancing in the Lincoln City Council Chambers. Those wishing to address the council can, but no others can be in the room while they are speaking.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

Samuel Lyon in a recent letter to the editor ("Council wrong to halt discussion," March 3) and his friends want to waste our City Council’s time with a mix of conspiracy theories and anti-science advice. Because our City Council is filled with nice people, Mr. Lyon got a longer hearing than his position deserved.

Lincoln appreciates a City Council that listens to the medical community about COVID. We like it when the mayor follows professional medical advice, keeping infections and deaths lower than the rest of the state. Running Lincoln is a challenge during this COVID year.

Listening to anti-science, conspiracy laden testimony is a waste of time. Risking the health of our council members and staff (yes, we saw the pictures of mask-free participants) is even worse.

Jane Raybould (and the council) was wise to cut off this “testimony.” I am sure that citizens with something useful to say will be welcomed in the future.

Barrie K. Marchant, Lincoln

