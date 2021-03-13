Letter: Council wise to cut off discussion

Samuel Lyon in a recent letter to the editor ("Council wrong to halt discussion," March 3) and his friends want to waste our City Council’s time with a mix of conspiracy theories and anti-science advice. Because our City Council is filled with nice people, Mr. Lyon got a longer hearing than his position deserved.

Lincoln appreciates a City Council that listens to the medical community about COVID. We like it when the mayor follows professional medical advice, keeping infections and deaths lower than the rest of the state. Running Lincoln is a challenge during this COVID year.

Listening to anti-science, conspiracy laden testimony is a waste of time. Risking the health of our council members and staff (yes, we saw the pictures of mask-free participants) is even worse.

Jane Raybould (and the council) was wise to cut off this “testimony.” I am sure that citizens with something useful to say will be welcomed in the future.

Barrie K. Marchant, Lincoln

