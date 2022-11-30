Letter: Council should pick Newman

I enthusiastically support the Lincoln City Council appointing Dr. Elina Newman for the open District 3 position.

I understand that Newman has indicated that she will be seeking election to represent district on the council in the spring city election.

As an immigrant herself, and especially as she is a refugee from a former communist country, Dr. Newman, I believe, is uniquely aware of the many issues which immigrants face. Not only her experience immigrating to the United States, but her experiences working with those seeking to resettle in the United States would bring this unique understanding to the council.

Dr. Newman is very committed to the success of our community. She is an educator, healthcare professional, and small business owner, and as such is, as one must be, goal and target oriented, and pragmatic in her decision-making processes.

I have found her to be, most of all, approachable, and willing to listen and discuss the issues, in order to reach a consensus on constructive solutions to the issues our Lincoln community faces.

The council should appoint Dr. Newman to the vacant seat. She will serve her district and Lincoln with dedication, integrity and distinction.

Rev. David F. Wiegand, Lincoln