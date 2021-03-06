Letter: Council must open up for speakers

The City Council has just reversed its closed council chambers policy and now only allows entry into this public space to a limited number of people and those who are about to speak. This occurred only after it was pointed out to the City Council during public testimony that those same chambers were seating people for other civic meetings.

However, the majority of the community still won't be able to fully participate in the council chambers, as their attendance is restricted to minimal numbers. A great number of people will be forced to remain out in the hallway away from the City Council members until it is their turn to speak. This limits participation of the citizens.

The appearance that was created with the council's ban on public seating was one of a haughty and remote City Council disinterested in the rights of community participants.

The occupancy currently recommended for indoor venues in the city is 75%. The City Council should immediately allow at least that capacity in the City Council chambers to facilitate its mandate for community participation. The state guidelines currently allow for a recommended 100% occupancy indoors.