Letter: Costly fix for questionable issue

According to a recent Wall Street Journal article, the Securities and Exchange Commission was proposing sweeping new rules requiring publicly traded, and perhaps even private, companies to disclose extensive climate-related data and additional “climate risks.”

This is alarming. It is bad enough that the administration has scaled back oil and gas capacity, which has resulted in rising inflation and dependency on our rivals for energy. They are now forcing all public businesses to be a party to this self-destructive strategy. All of this is based on the faulty assertion that somehow the past 70 years of human activity has driven the warming climate.

Let me explain.

If you travel to Alaska, you could visit the Mendenhall Glacier, which has retreated inland from the ocean. The Mer de Glace glacier in the French Alps is retreating similarly. Both glaciers have been monitored and documented starting with early explorers and settlers since the 1700s.

The problem with the argument that fossil fuel oxidation causes the melting is that both glaciers began their melting and subsequent retreats in the early 1800s and have continued to melt at the same rate for 220 years. The widespread use of fossil fuel-burning devices such as automobiles and coal-burning power plants has not been proven to alter the melt rate. The theory of human-induced climate change does not explain the physical phenomena we can see with our own eyes.

This will cost humanity, and mostly Americans, trillions and trillions of dollars.

Lyle Hervert, Lincoln

