Letter: So much for respecting law

In the few previous years, we have heard the words "Respect the rule of law" and "Obey the rule of law," from the Democrats when they liked it…

Letter: Rights can't be up for vote

“(Roe v Wade) was overturned on June 24, 2022, with the decision stating that Roe was ‘egregiously wrong’ and that the constitution does not g…

