Unpopular opinion: A corporation making a public stance on an issue is no different from a wealthy donor making a contribution to a political party. Both are, in effect, attempting to influence public policy and people’s sentiments, regardless of whether their motivations are genuine or not.

Contrary to what the good ol’ guys on the high bench have ruled, corporations are not persons, but people are. If anything, corporations have an outsized influence compared to common citizens.

A responsible corporation, in my view, is one that focuses on its people, goods and services and steers clear of distractions and the politics of the day.

We all have our own opinions, passions and beliefs. People also have different life experiences and backgrounds. That variety, I believe, works to amplify the creative outcome of any company where diversity is embraced and promoted. And thus, a workplace becomes a safe place for people to collaborate, test out opposing theories and create new things.

For that to work, certain boundaries need to be established and guarded. I've said it before, but it's worth repeating: for the workplace to work, one must keep their political views and religious beliefs out of it.

The recent headlines spanning Disney, Target and Bud Light lend credence to my argument: politics has its place in the voting booth, a political rally and out on the House floor, not in corporate America!

I realize my opinion will stir up some emotions and bring forth some counterarguments, and that's perfectly fine as long as we can maintain civil conversation to resolve our discord. The problem isn't that we have opposing views; it's that we cannot talk about them like adults! Maybe that's something our school system needs to consider teaching.

Keith Aljrew, Lincoln