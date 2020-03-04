Letter, 3/5: Coronavirus will test Trump

Knowledgeable, responsible scientists and officials tell us it's just a question of when, not if, we will have to deal with a coronavirus outbreak here at home.
Trump's usual response to bad news is to attack the source. A "hoax" by dishonest critics. We must investigate and prosecute those who repeat it.
You have free articles remaining.
Even some (not all) of Trump's enablers might gag at that, along with the likely prospect of having it tragically blow up in their and our faces. So he just minimizes the threat by saying what he wishes to be true, without the slightest concern for veracity. The number of cases in the U.S. is likely soon to "be zero" (if you believe his lie that there have only been 15 here, and that number will not rise).
Practically everyone, supporter and critic, has been nervously hoping we don't face a national test requiring an intelligent, thoughtful, mature, responsible president while Trump holds the title.
This may be it. Where are the adults in this administration? What will we pay for Trump's colossal ego raid on our nation?
Tom deShazo, Lincoln