Letter, 3/22: Coronavirus raises need for bill

The pockets of Nebraskans with coronavirus could be hurting soon. Insurance companies have promised to cover co-pays for testing but have not said that they will not send surprise medical bills to your doorstep.

In the past, they have hiked medical bills to patients instead of covering the costs. This is a way for insurers to boost profits, but it isn’t fair to us and patients nationwide.

Some Congress members think having the government set rates on medical services would fix the problem. It won’t. But it will lead to our rural hospitals going under and patients having fewer options for medical care.

As the coronavirus pandemic widens, this is the worst time to shrink medical access. Government rate setting is also the domino that will lead to Medicare for All and other forms of socialized healthcare that would harm communities in our state.

I support Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy’s STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act, as it’s the only way to end surprise medical bills. The bill would have your doctor and insurance company negotiate your bill in front of an independent arbiter so you would no longer be responsible for potentially thousands of dollars in medical costs.