Letter: Contradictions in Milley's remarks

The challenge in understanding the remarks of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley to Congress on critical race theory (CRT) was his seemingly uncritical embrace of it. He defended teaching it at the Military Academy because it is in the university that free thought and unfettered intellectual exploration occurs.

He advocated CRT study for America’s military leaders-in-training for the insights into American society it provides them in their preparation to assume their roles to defend this country against all enemies, foreign and domestic. But Milley then seemed to undermine his defense of CRT when he noted his readings of Mao, Marx and Lenin helped him understand the ideological mindset of those anti-liberty giants without turning him into a Communist.

In other words, he advocated the value of studying "the other side." Is study of CRT be taken in that light? No, said Milley, study of CRT will help him, and presumably all members of the U.S. military, to understand white rage, a concept he acknowledged he didn’t understand or attempt to define.