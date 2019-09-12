{{featured_button_text}}
Constitutional convention sparking buzz, but odds still long

A painting by Howard Chandler Christy on display in the U.S. Capitol shows George Washington presiding at the signing of the Constitution of the United States in Philadelphia on Sept. 17, 1787 -- the only constitutional convention ever held.

 The Associated Press

Dutch Fichthorn confuses the supreme law of the land with his wishes for the world ("As shootings scar students, think bigger," Sept. 7).

The Declaration of Independence, while certainly a historically important and wonderful document, is not law. And retired Chief Justice Warren Burger's viewing of the Second Amendment was not a court ruling but simply his opinion expressed after his retirement.

Fichthorn mentions a universal commandment of being a virtuous citizen of earth, which sounds wonderful; however, the earth and the United States are not interchangeable entities.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

In the United States, the Constitution is indeed the supreme law of the land. If he does not agree with the law of the land, he should work to amend the Constitution, not trick people with fancy and irrelevant ramblings.

Steve C. Uttecht, Lincoln

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments