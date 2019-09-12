Dutch Fichthorn confuses the supreme law of the land with his wishes for the world ("As shootings scar students, think bigger," Sept. 7).
The Declaration of Independence, while certainly a historically important and wonderful document, is not law. And retired Chief Justice Warren Burger's viewing of the Second Amendment was not a court ruling but simply his opinion expressed after his retirement.
Fichthorn mentions a universal commandment of being a virtuous citizen of earth, which sounds wonderful; however, the earth and the United States are not interchangeable entities.
In the United States, the Constitution is indeed the supreme law of the land. If he does not agree with the law of the land, he should work to amend the Constitution, not trick people with fancy and irrelevant ramblings.
Steve C. Uttecht, Lincoln