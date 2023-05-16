In the May 8 edition of the Journal Star, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that President Joe Biden could bypass lawmakers and act on his own to prevent federal default.

How can he do that? From the 14th Amendment of the Constitution, Section 4, Line 1: The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion shall not be questioned.

That same story also says that Kevin McCarthy demands spending cuts in return for raising the borrowing limits.

To me that appears contrary to the 14th Amendment. In my opinion we owe those debts -- including my pension (Social Security).

Pay them. Then we must do two things to address the federal deficit: Cut the next budget where appropriate and increase income by raising taxes. I don't see any other option.

Edgar Millican, Lincoln