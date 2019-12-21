Letter, 12/22: Conspiracies do happen

When I was teaching (at a Nebraska liberal arts college), I offered a January-term course called “Conspiracy Theories in Popular Belief.” We considered realities and problems associated with conspiracies as they are asserted throughout history.
Perception of conspiracy is aroused by seeing patterns that defy the probability of mere randomness, suggesting human action rooted in intelligence and intent. The concept of “conspiracy” simply means, in essence, to “breathe together.”
The historic reality is that conspiracies do, indeed, happen. The ready charge of “conspiracy theory,” aimed at inquiries into suspicious associations and patterns in public affairs is, more often than not, a simple attempt to dismiss legitimate inquiry. Helpful to this task is the suggestion that those asking questions are irrational “kooks.”
The recent Inspector General report found 17 egregious violations of law and normal protocols by FBI agents, with all actions pointing in the same direction.
This suggests alternative interpretations:
* The agents were merely “careless,” in which case they were incompetent morons invisible to FBI director James Comey
* They were acting with intelligence and intent to deceive the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in the interests of spying on American citizens involved in one specific political campaign.
In one case, we have to believe that the FBI is fundamentally incompetent; in the other we should reasonably ask: with what motivation? But that will get you denounced as a “conspiracy theorist” asking unneeded, indeed, difficult questions.
In either case, it would appear President Trump was quite right to fire Comey. As head of the FBI at the time, he was either complicit in an intentional fraud or he was, himself, one of the incompetent morons acting out of “carelessness” and, at the very least, clueless as to the actions of rogue agents under his authority. Neither scenario is assuring.
Richard Terrell, Lincoln