Letter, 12/22: Conspiracies do happen

In one case, we have to believe that the FBI is fundamentally incompetent; in the other we should reasonably ask: with what motivation? But that will get you denounced as a “conspiracy theorist” asking unneeded, indeed, difficult questions.

In either case, it would appear President Trump was quite right to fire Comey. As head of the FBI at the time, he was either complicit in an intentional fraud or he was, himself, one of the incompetent morons acting out of “carelessness” and, at the very least, clueless as to the actions of rogue agents under his authority. Neither scenario is assuring.