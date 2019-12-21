Letter, 12/22: Conspiracies do happen
View Comments

Letter, 12/22: Conspiracies do happen

{{featured_button_text}}
Clinton Emails Inspector General

Then-FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington in January 2017. The Justice Department's watchdog faults former Comey for breaking with protocol in his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. But it says his decisions were not driven by political bias ahead of the 2016 election

 ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO

When I was teaching (at a Nebraska liberal arts college), I offered a January-term course called “Conspiracy Theories in Popular Belief.” We considered realities and problems associated with conspiracies as they are asserted throughout history.

Perception of conspiracy is aroused by seeing patterns that defy the probability of mere randomness, suggesting human action rooted in intelligence and intent. The concept of “conspiracy” simply means, in essence, to “breathe together.”

The historic reality is that conspiracies do, indeed, happen. The ready charge of “conspiracy theory,” aimed at inquiries into suspicious associations and patterns in public affairs is, more often than not, a simple attempt to dismiss legitimate inquiry. Helpful to this task is the suggestion that those asking questions are irrational “kooks.”

The recent Inspector General report found 17 egregious violations of law and normal protocols by FBI agents, with all actions pointing in the same direction.

This suggests alternative interpretations:

* The agents were merely “careless,” in which case they were incompetent morons invisible to FBI director James Comey

* They were acting with intelligence and intent to deceive the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in the interests of spying on American citizens involved in one specific political campaign.

In one case, we have to believe that the FBI is fundamentally incompetent; in the other we should reasonably ask: with what motivation? But that will get you denounced as a “conspiracy theorist” asking unneeded, indeed, difficult questions.

In either case, it would appear President Trump was quite right to fire Comey. As head of the FBI at the time, he was either complicit in an intentional fraud or he was, himself, one of the incompetent morons acting out of “carelessness” and, at the very least, clueless as to the actions of rogue agents under his authority. Neither scenario is assuring.

Richard Terrell, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News